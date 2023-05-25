Khloe Kardashian finally reveals baby son's name after more than a year of secrecy

Khloe Kardashian finally revealed the name of her baby son during the season three premiere of her family reality show, The Kardashians.

The 38-year-old admitted 'struggling to connect' with the boy, who was welcomed via surrogate in the summer of 2022.

However, after secrecy surrounding the tot's name (apart from telling fans it begun with a 'T'), the reality star has shared his name is Tatum Robert Thompson.

"I definitely buried my head in the sand during that pregnancy, that I didn’t digest what was happening", she said.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters