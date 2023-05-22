Tekashi 6ix9ine documents visit to one of Mexico's most dangerous neighbourhoods

Tekashi 6ix9ine has filmed the moment he was mobbed by fans in one of Mexico's most dangerous neighbourhoods, as he went to visit a mural painted by supporters.

The 27-year-old rapper was followed on motorbikes and shouted at during the trip to Tepito, Mexico City, where the La Unión Tepito rule.

Drug and arms trafficking as well as robbery make it a neighbourhood tourists are advised to stay away from, and multiple documentaries about its crime rates have been made.

However, a lot of people showed up to welcome 6ix9ine, who posed against the backdrop of the mural for photos.

