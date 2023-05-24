Gary Neville accidentally mansplains what a holiday is in bizarre podcast moment

Gary Neville is one of the busiest pundits around - so much so, that he doesn't really seem to understand the concept of a holiday.

Appearing on Steven Bartlett's Diary of a CEO podcast, the former footballer explained how he manages to get downtime.

"What I try to do is have a mini-retirement throughout the year", Neville began.

“This weekend, I’m going to Spain, Friday till Monday morning. I call …that’s like a mini-retirement."

However, Bartlett was quick to point out: "That's a weekend."

