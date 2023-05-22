Kim Kardashian 'cries herself to sleep' over being a single parent to four kids

Kim Kardashian has been getting candid on the reality of being a single parent to four kids, in a new appearance on Jay Shetty's podcast.

The reality star, who is divorced from Kanye West, says the limited time she gets to herself can take its toll.

"There are nights I cry myself to sleep. Like, holy s***, this f****** tornado in my house. Like, what just happened?", she says.

"With all the moods and the personalities and sometimes they're fighting, and you know, there's no one there."

