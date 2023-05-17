Gemma Collins reveals her apocalypse-inspired plan to survive the UK's food shortage

Gemma Collins has come up with her foolproof plan for surviving food shortages - by growing everything herself.

The reality star plans to get chickens, and already grows vegetables, inspired by an apocalyptic blockbuster, after scaring herself with the news of cost of living crisis and impact of Brexit.

"I saw Matt Damon was in a movie once, he went to Mars", she began.

"I remember a segment in the field where he was growing potatoes and I thought, 'Well if I grow potatoes and I have fresh eggs, I’m going to live!', so that was the thought process."

Click here to sign up for our newsletters