Sumner Stroh apologises to Adam Levine’s wife after alleged affair

Sumner Stroh, the Instagram model who claims she had an affair with Adam Levine, has reportedly apologised to his wife, Behati Prinsloo.

“I fully realise I’m not the victim in this. I’m not the one who’s really getting hurt here", the 23-year-old said in a follow-up to her original TikTok.

"It’s Behati and her children, and for that, I’m so, so sorry."

Stroh claims her original video was made as a friend threatened to sell screenshots of her conversations with Levine to the press.

