Courteney Cox remakes famous 80s tampon advert to reflect menopause struggle

Friends star, Courteney Cox, is being praised for remaking her famous 80s advert about periods to reflect her struggles with the menopause.

In 1985, the then-21-year-old was the first person to say 'period' on American TV, and last night, she recreated the iconic ad shot-for-shot on Instagram.

"Did your life completely change because of menopause?" she can be heard saying, mirroring the old version which asks, "Does your life change once a month because of your period?"

'Ok, you won the internet today Courteney', celebrity friend, Brandi Carlile commented.

