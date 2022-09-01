The Rock brings his own food to eat at restaurants

Stephen Merchant who directed Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson in 2019 movie Fighting with my Family has opened up on the wrestler's eating habits - and apparently he takes his own food to restaurants.

"It’s such a structured diet he has to have," he explained of the unusual choice.

"We were having a meeting about the movie and his alarm would go off at like 3:17pm and he would go to the fridge and there would be turkey and rice with ‘3:17pm' written on it."

