TikTok thinks Amanda Holden is being 'held hostage' in bizarre video

Amanda Holden's latest TikTok is causing a stir online as fans brand it 'creepy' - but not all is as it first appears.

The judge described the outfit she was wearing in a sultry voice, and with a bizarre amount of detail.

"It’s daytime, but it’s still a bit sexy. You know me, that’s just how I like it,” she says.

While many are baffled, she's actually copying Sydney-based fashionista Patti Pink Cake.

She's currently filming a TV show with Alan Carr, and the pair have apparently become obsessed with Patti's videos.

