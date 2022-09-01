Madonna says she could never give up her 24k gold vibrator necklace

Madonna has been answering fan questions on YouTube in a new 50-question YouTube video, and one thing's for sure: she loves sex.



The 64-year-old describes herself as 'obsessed with sex' and even branded it her 'guilty pleasure'.

“If you can only wear one thing for the rest of your life, what would that be?” a robot voiceover asks the singer.

“My 24 karat-gold vibrator necklace", she replies.

'Yes! I love how Madonna loves life and doesn’t give a damn! She looks fabulous!' one fan wrote of her out-there attitude.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.

