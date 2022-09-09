The Rock says he never said goodbye to dad in Queen Elizabeth II tribute

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson has paid tribute to Her Majesty The Queen, citing his own pain of not being able to say goodbye to his father when he passed away.

He filmed the video while training in the gym, adding he was sending condolences to the royal family and people of the United Kingdom.

"In their spirit we have an opportunity to live and live life, and live greatly," he said. "I'm sending a lot of love and stay strong, and now let's live as greatly as we can."

