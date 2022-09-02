Charlotte Crosby forced to change baby name after finding out it means 'prostitute'

Charlotte Crosby has admitted she changed the name she intended to call her unborn baby after finding out it had a dodgy biblical meaning.

"There was one name that we had, but we didn't end up going for it in the end," the Geordie Shore star revealed on her podcast.

"Don't judge, but we wanted to call her, Harla. I thought it was quite individual, but then I researched the name 'Harlot' and I realised that it meant prostitute."

She's yet to reveal the new name but insists it's shared with a popstar.

