MrBeast breaks burger record on day one of restaurant opening

YouTube star Jimmy ‘MrBeast’ Donaldson claims his new MrBeast Burger location just broke records for the most number of burgers sold in a day.

The restaurant is the first physical location of his takeaway brand, and is located in American Dream Mall in the Meadowlands Sports Complex, New Jersey - where thousands turned out to get a taste of the food.

'Our grand opening broke the world record for most burgers sold in a day by a single restaurant lol' he tweeted, to which Guinness World Records jokingly responded: 'show us proof'.

