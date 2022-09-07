Courteney Cox takes aim at Kanye West for saying Friends 'wasn't funny'

Courteney Cox has taken a swipe at Kanye West after he said her hit TV show, Friends, was "not funny".

'I actually didn’t write the teeet [sic] that said ‘Friends wasn’t funny either’ but I wish I had I’d love to know who thought of that' Kanye wrote in an Instagram caption to fake posts that have been made claiming to be him.

Courteney responded with a video of her on her phone and seeing the post whilst listening to Kanye’s 2008 track ‘Heartless’ before turning it off and storming out.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.