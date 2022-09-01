Jon Voight weirdly calls DOJ's Trump investigation start of the 'third world war'

Actor Jon Voight has pledged his allegiance to Donald Trump, and even branded the DOJ 's investigation into him 'the start of the third world war'.

The Midnight Cowboy actor has been a long-term supporter.

“My fellow Americans, can we all speak truths? So that we can see the lie that was brought upon our President Trump", he began in a bizarre video.

“My friends, the deceit will surely die for no man shall turn truths for their ego, for their unrighteousness because our witness will surely condemn this war."

