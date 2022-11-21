Video

Metal detectorist finds £34,000 diamond ring on beach - and gives it back

A man in Florida accidentally unearthed a platinum and diamond ring worth $40,000 (£34,000) while out metal detecting on a beach.

Joseph Cook, 37, immediately took the ring to local jewellery stores to find out if anyone had lost one, after realising its value.

He ended up Facetiming with a couple from Jacksonville, and the wife immediately cried when she realised it was hers.

"It felt really good, I've returned sixty-thousand dollars of stuff this year, but nothing even close to this before," he said.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.

florida
Up next Lifestyle

Viral

News

Politics

Sport

Showbiz