Metal detectorist finds £34,000 diamond ring on beach - and gives it back

A man in Florida accidentally unearthed a platinum and diamond ring worth $40,000 (£34,000) while out metal detecting on a beach.

Joseph Cook, 37, immediately took the ring to local jewellery stores to find out if anyone had lost one, after realising its value.

He ended up Facetiming with a couple from Jacksonville, and the wife immediately cried when she realised it was hers.

"It felt really good, I've returned sixty-thousand dollars of stuff this year, but nothing even close to this before," he said.

