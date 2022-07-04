60-person mass brawl breaks out on cruise 'over a threesome'

A mass brawl on a New York-bound cruise is going viral - and apparently it was all over a threesome.

Around 60 people fought for over an hour on the Carnival Magic cruise ship during the early hours, and was ‘ignorant fools acting stupid’, according to an eyewitness, Theresa James.

An alleged threesome between passengers had upset their partners when they learned of the rendezvous.

As a result, bottles were reportedly smashed and a woman may have been cut, she recalls as she watched from her door.

Click here to sign up to our newsletters.

