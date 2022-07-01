Police in Scottsdale, Arizona, have been forced to investigate after laxatives in a Walmart store were allegedly switched with anti-depressants.

They had apparently received reports of a customer becoming sick from an over-the-counter Equate brand laxative they'd bought.

Upon looking further, the box appeared to have been taped shut, and other boxes on the shelf also had other pills in.

Police are sure that the new pills are prescription-only anti-depressants, but are having them lab-tested.

