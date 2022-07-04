UK's 'most expensive chippy' sells gold-leaf battered sausage

The 'UK's most expensive chippy' is going viral for its gold leaf-covered menu options in a more luxurious approach to takeaway eating.

TikTok foodie Mel (@melfyx), visited Enzo's in Crookston, Glasgow, where she opted for the highest price offering - a selection box containing fish, battered sausages, chips and dips - all sprinkled with 24-carat gold. The famous 'chippy box' comes in at a whopping £79.99.

However, if you prefer something more modest, a stone-baked pizza will set you back £8 - it just might not look as cool on Instagram...



