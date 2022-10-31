Family transform home into spooky Halloween paradise to raise money for charity

A family in Kent has transformed their home into a spooky paradise to raise both morale in the local community, and money for charity this Halloween.

Kieron King, 37, covered his home in projections, cobwebs, inflatables, and even a giant £1,000 replica of the spider, Aragog, from the Harry Potter films.

"Apart from the black spiders and inflatable tree, I made everything you can see," he said of the project, which only gets "bigger" every year.

Last year he raised just under £2,700 in three days for Children’s Hospice, Demelza.

