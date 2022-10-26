Moleskine has released a notebook that costs a whopping £750

There are some things in life that make us wonder "can it *really* be worth that much?" - and the latest is a new addition from Moleskine in the form of a £750 notebook.

While it may appear like their regular £30 offering on the surface, the new Haute Couture collection at Harrods Bespoke Boutique is in collaboration with renowned artist, Jess De Wahls, and features some seriously detailed embroidery.

Each notebook is completely bespoke, and you can make any arrangement using individual flower patches.

A pretty spectacular gift for the wealthy.

