Therapist reveals how to tell a relationship has reached 'point of no return'

A therapist has revealed how you know it's time to call it a day on your relationship - and it could be in the subtle details.

Kelly Armatage, 48, suggests the same arguments and turbulence can cause resentment that leads to a relationship's demise, and that women tend to snap first.

“Pain gets bigger and bigger when behaviours are repeated until at one point there is a pain threshold," she advises.

“If they get passed this point the relationship is over because they don’t care and are now numb."

