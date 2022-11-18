Therapist reveals how to tell a relationship has reached 'point of no return'

x
Video
A therapist has revealed how you know it's time to call it a day on your relationship - and it could be in the subtle details.
Kelly Armatage, 48, suggests the same arguments and turbulence can cause resentment that leads to a relationship's demise, and that women tend to snap first.
“Pain gets bigger and bigger when behaviours are repeated until at one point there is a pain threshold," she advises.
“If they get passed this point the relationship is over because they don’t care and are now numb."
