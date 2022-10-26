M&S have launched Percy Pig bake-in-a-bottle blondies and they look insane

x
M&S have partnered with The Bottled Baking Co. to launch Percy Pig blondies-in-a-bottle - and it's perfect for people who hate faffing with dry ingredients.
Pre-packed and measured in a bottle, you're then instantly ready to go and bake up some gooey Percy Pig-filled treats in a flash.
Bottle baking is set to be the next big trend, and it'll set you back just £8.
There's also a rich, chocolate, Colin the Caterpillar version available too, leaving us spoilt for choice.
We're adding this to our Christmas wish list immediately.
