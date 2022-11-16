'Supergran' takes notes during Marvel movie so she can talk about it with grandkids

A grandma has been filmed intensely watching - and taking notes - during a Marvel movie marathon, so she has something to talk about with her grandkids.

Cheryl, from Gainesville, Virginia, USA, has 13 grandkids who are all huge fans of the superhero franchise, and she's committed herself to watching a whopping 30 films, starting with 2008's 'Iron man', and ends with 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever'.

Not only that, but apparently her favourite film so far is 'Thor' - 'because the actor is hot'.

