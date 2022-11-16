Martin Lewis shares how Brits can bag £200 free cash before Christmas

Martin Lewis has revealed how British people can bag themselves an extra £200 of cash before Christmas, just by switching their bank account.

While HSBC and FirstDirect have some good offers, the money-saving expert says Nationwide Building Society FlexDirect is not just a nice £200 boost, but also has a great customer service rating.

"It's also paying quickly - after your switch is complete, it then pays within ten days of the switchover, provided you meet the terms and conditions," he said of just how easy it is.



Click here to sign up for our newsletters.

