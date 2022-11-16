Martin Lewis shares Christmas shopping tips for securing better deals

Martin Lewis has shared his best tips and tricks for getting the most for your money, as millions set out to finish their Christmas shopping over the coming weeks.

As well as obvious hacks such as using price comparison sites, the money saving expert said you can even haggle with online chatbots to get better discounts.

If that doesn't work, try abandoning your online basket for a couple of days, and companies will likely bring you back to it with a nice discount.

