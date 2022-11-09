Sweet couple get engaged after one of them comes out as trans man

A man stuck by his partner when he came out as a trans man and proposed less than a month later - now the couple are "happier than ever" and can’t wait to start a family together.

Elvis Smith, 23, was scared that Ryan Smith, 24, would want to break up, five years into their relationship.

“He helped me choose new clothes and picked a new name for me," Elvis says.

“We’ve had many tearful conversations because I know he once had the expectation of a bride in a dress."

