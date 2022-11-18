Urban Outfitters is selling this 2000s girl staple for double the price

TikTok has discovered that Urban Outfitters is selling a noughties girl essential - for over double the price it should cost.

@hardzillaa filmed herself in the trend-led store where she noticed it now stocks Charlie perfumes and sprays, which were popular for many British women in their secondary school days.

However, jumping on the 'Y2K' trend, Urban Outfitters has naturally bumped the price up to £2 a spray, when many have noticed it's still available in discount shops for just 80p.

A real blast from the past.

