These 30ft skeleton arms are putting our Halloween decorations to shame

Spooky season is in full swing, and one Halloween fan has out-done everyone by installing 30-foot skeleton hands onto his house.

Self-taught builder Alan Perkins, 37, spent $500 (£441) on the installation, which he crafted from foam and PVC piping, with help from YouTube tutorials.

"I decided to decorate my home in a family friendly display my kids wouldn't be afraid of," he said, noting he started decorating the house during the pandemic.

"Why not make something fun for kids to see anyway even if it can't be for the cities event?

