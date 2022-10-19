Video

Mum-to-be surprises sonographer sister by turning up to work for scan

A pregnant woman with a sonographer sister announced the news to her by turning up to her workplace for a scan.

Kelsie Taylor, from Florida, hatched a plan alongside her sister's colleague to plant her in the room with the baby on-screen.

The colleague called sonographer, Kendall, into the room to "lend a hand" with something, and she quickly noticed who was lying there.

"I was a nervous wreck but I'm so glad it worked out the way it did," Kelsie said of the special moment.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.

pregnancy
Up next Lifestyle

Viral

News

Politics

Sport

Showbiz