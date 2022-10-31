Adorable sausage dogs dress up for spooky Halloween meet-up

Dozens of sausage dogs have taken to London's Hyde Park for their annual Halloween walk, dressed up in their finest spooky costumes.

Sharks, pumpkins, and even a bat were all on display as the group paraded around the park to the delight of those heading out for a stroll.

While the group hosts monthly meet-ups for Dachshund owners and their furry friends to socialise, they make a special occasion of Halloween each year. Simply adorable.

