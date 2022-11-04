People are just realising how blinds work and it's low-key mind-blowing

Anyone who has blinds will know the struggle of working out which string is which to open and close them - but it turns out it's way less complicated than we've been making it.

A TikToker by the name of @davidparody1 has been shocking users, showing how the simple task is done.

Instead of one string pulling blinds up, and one string pulling blinds down, it turns out that you can actually just push or pull either string up or down depending on which way you want them to go. Mind-blowing stuff.

