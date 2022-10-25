Adorable moment woman reunited with pet cat six years after it went missing

A missing cat that was presumed dead by its owners has finally been reunited with them in sweet footage.

The black cat, named 'Jimi Hendrix' has been missing in Devon since 2016, when he escaped from a friend's open window.

However, he was picked up by a cat rescue charity, who scanned his microchip and put a Facebook appeal out to get him home.

"I just couldn't believe it, my mouth literally dropped. It was like he hadn't been missing, he looked exactly the same," owner, Joanne said of the moment.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.

