TV show sound artist shares how she records sex scenes - and it's super awkward

Sanaa Kelley, a four-time Emmy-nominated foley sound artist has shared the reality of what it takes to make a sex scene.

Kelley is responsible for creating the 'everyday' sounds that appear enhanced in TV shows and films (often on camera they can be drowned out by talking and other noise).

While working on 'Shameless', she was responsible for creating the noise of the bed creaking during a sex scene, which saw her bouncing around on a chair and rustling pieces of material to recreate bedsheets.

That's some serious cardio.

