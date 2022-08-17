Video

Finalists in the USA Mullet Championships have some of the best hair in the land

The finalists of the USA Mullet Championships have been announced, and four kids are showing off their home-grown locks in a bid to win the $2,500 prize.

"(Mullets have) come back in full force. It was $10 to enter and all of the donations are going to the Michigan Wig Foundation for kids," says the father of 8-year-old Emmitt Bailey, who's been growing his for over a year.

From spiky tops to patterns shaved in the sides, it turns out there's a whole load of ways to style the controversial cut.

mullet
