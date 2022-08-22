This World Record attempt for the tightest parallel park is insane

Stunt driver Paul Swift has smashed the World Record for tightest parallel park in an electric car, and it puts those of us who struggle to park at the supermarket to shame.

Filmed by Charlie Lower, the clip shows Swift skidding between two Mini Coopers at an insane speed, as adjudicators measured the distance from the curb.

The car needed to be 12 inches or less away to secure the win, and it's safe to say he smashed it, even with the public pressure of doing it at The British Motor Show.

