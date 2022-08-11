This neck pillow hack will save you so much space when travelling

A viral neck pillow hack is saving travellers space and money on extra baggage - and you get to enjoy the comfort of somewhere to rest your head on a flight.

Posted on TikTok by Chelsea (@cheapholidayexpert), she demonstrates how taking the stuffing out of a neck pillow, and instead filling it with clothes allows you to bring far more things along with you, and get the same effect from the pillow.

'Bonus - now you have a change of clothes in case your suitcase goes AWOL', someone pointed out in the comments.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.