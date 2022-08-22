Couple convert mini bus into insane campervan to travel the world

A couple have converted an old minibus into a state-of-the-art campervan so they can go travelling.

Helen Weedon, 29, and Tristan Young, 31, bought their 17-seater Ford Transit Minibus in April 2021 for £11,700, and have kitted it out with a shower, bed, and even a proper lighting system.

Their modern decor which looks fit for a house has attracted the attention of TikTok users.

They spent around £13,000 on renovations, and have since quit their 9-5 jobs to enjoy life in the van.

