'Human dog' walks around on two legs after near-death experience

A pooch dubbed the 'human dog' has been forced to learn how to walk around on two legs after he was struck by lightning, losing one leg, and damaging the other.

Dexter, from Ouray, Colorado, instead, makes his way around town walking on his back legs - hence why he's been dubbed 'human'.

In the six years since his accident, Dexter has become somewhat the local celebrity, building a huge social media following, receiving hundreds of fan letters each month, and taking part in local parades.

