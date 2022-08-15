DIY TikToker creates incredible side table from IKEA bread bins

An interiors blogger has shared how she made a super-expensive-looking side table for her living room using just two £15 IKEA bread bins.

Ella (@housenumber6_), used 'no more nails' glue to stick the two wooden Magasin drawers together, before adding four metal legs to stand it up.

Commenters were quick to point out how professional it turned out, with some adding that you could even use free sample paint pots to spruce it up if you don't like the colour.

