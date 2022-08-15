Corgis racing on the beach is the content you never knew you needed to see

A 'Corgi Day' race on a beach in Portland, Oregon, is sending dog-lovers crazy, as hundreds of furry friends line up to chase across the sand.

Cannon Beach Corgi Day raises money for charity, and one participant has been documenting his adventures.

Using sounds from Mario Kart, Odie and friends can be seen gearing up to chase down the beach, as plenty of onlookers cheered them on.

'We need a corgi day every day', one user commented - and it's safe to say we all agree.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.