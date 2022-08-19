YouTuber spends £393 on Amazon returns pallet and receives over 215 items

A YouTuber who paid $473 (£393) for an Amazon returns pallet was left surprised when she received a whopping 215 items for her money.

Mia Maples took the risk when she bought the box from Restock Canada, and bid for the box which contained a selection of customer returns - both brand new and faulty.

She ended up receiving household items including shoe racks, drying racks, water bottles, Tupperware sets, photo frames and lunch boxes, and plans to donate the majority to charity.

The average cost per item was $2.60 (£2.19).

