You can now buy vodka ice lollies and they're a summer game-changer

Popular vodka brand Au Vodka has dropped all-new alcoholic ice lollies just in time for the summer's next heatwave.

One of their most popular flavours, blue raspberry (think the taste of a classic slush), has launched online at £2.99 a pop.

The 100ml lollies have an ABV of 5%, and if their TikTok popularity is anything to go by, they'll be a staple of picnics in the park to come.

However, you might have to wait a bit longer to get your hands on them, as pre-orders have sold out.

