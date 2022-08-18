Terminally ill man completes bucket list challenge of 'mooning at speed camera'

A terminally ill man's bucket list challenge went slightly wrong when he ended up in police custody for mooning at a speed camera.

Darrell Meekcom suffers from multiple system atrophy and Parkinson's as well as heart and kidney problems.

"I'd seen a couple of speed cameras hiding behind walls that day," he said of how he came up with the idea.

"Within 15 minutes we had police knocking on the door," his wife, Sarah, said when the couple appeared on This Morning.

