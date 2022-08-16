Video

Monkey settles TikTok debate that we've all been peeling bananas wrong

Debate has been sparked after a TikToker suggested we've all been peeling bananas the wrong way up - an argument so rife that GMB brought in experts to settle it once and for all.

Freddie the Barbary macaque monkey was handed a banana on-air to see how he would approach his species' go-to snack, and he peels it top-to-bottom, as most people do anyway.

The original TikTok claims that peeling from the bottom is more efficient.

