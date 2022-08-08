Hospice felines Jasper and Willow win National Cat Awards

Two brother and sister rescue cats who live in a hospice have won the National Cat of the Year award.

Jasper and Willow scooped the win for the "comfort and support they bring to people at the end of their life", and were awarded a trophy and prize package including a £200 voucher to spend on treats.

"We are over the moon that Jasper and Willow have been celebrated for the important role they play at the hospice," says Jackie Manville, who works at their hospice home.

