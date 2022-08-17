Veterans describe what it's like to feel a nuclear explosion up-close

Veterans who have experienced the impact of nuclear weapons first-hand have been sharing their experiences first-hand in a candid interview withVice.

Over 20,000 British troops were present at atomic bomb tests at the end of the second World War.

"We were told very little about the day except 'don't look at the flash'", says George Booker, one of those present.

"When the flash hit you, you could see the x-rays of your hands through your closed eyes," added Douglas Hern.

