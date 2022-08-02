Foodie has best hack for securing a Nando's meal for under £6

A TikToker has just completely changed the Nando's game with a hack that could save you a pretty penny.

Ally Khan revealed that by getting the £5.95 kids menu (aka Nandinos), you get a main, two smaller versions of your favourite sides, and a dessert or drink.

What's more, someone in the clip's comments who claims to work at Nando's says the chicken used in the kids' meals is exactly the same as for the regular menu, it supposedly just has different bread if you're ordering a burger. What a steal.

