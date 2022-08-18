Heavily-mocked mum explains why she draws on massive eyebrows every day

A viral TikTok mum who is frequently mocked for her massive eyebrows has spoken out about just why she does it.

Sammie-Jo Hailford, 27, uses the brows as a way to 'challenge the beauty industry' and what it does to people's mental health.

She's since launched her own movement, BROWS - which stands for Beauty Redefined or We Suffer.

"I'm here explaining to people and helping them grow their confidence to be themselves," she told GrimsbyLive.

“I'm here for no judgement and I help people daily on this app."

