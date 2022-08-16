Video

Tequila Rose fans shocked to learn the bottle has more than one use

Fans of Tequila Rose are just discovering the bottle can tell you when it's ready to drink, in a hack that's been dubbed 'game-changing'.

Shared on TikTok by Helena (@helliexox), she revealed that the roses on the bottle change colour from pink to a dark purple when the contents are chilled enough to enjoy.

And it turns out it's not the only drink - one commenter pointed out that the mountain on a bottle of Coors does the same thing when it's nice and cold.

Prepare to never unsee this.

